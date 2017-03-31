Dollarama To Open New Stores, Accept Credit Cards

Dollarama To Start Accepting Credit Cards

Dollarama (Tor., DOL, $ 110.88) has again demonstrated why the retailer is the favorite of so many analysts by surpassing expectations for a ninth consecutive quarter.

Its action which had been buoyant since the beginning of the year surged 11.2% on Thursday, propelling the title to a new record of $ 111, during the session.

Its earnings per share jumped 24% to $ 1.24 per share in the fourth quarter, 11% more than the consensus of $ 1.12, thanks to better-than-expected sales and better margins.

This performance is all the more remarkable given that the comparative quarters of 2016 and 2015 were also exceptional in terms of comparable store sales that have been open for more than a year.

The 5.8% increase in comparable sales in the fourth quarter is in addition to 7.9% a year earlier and a 8.5% increase two years earlier.

Over two years, this performance exceeded those of Canadian Tire , Wal-Mart Canada and even Costco Canada .

Surprised themselves by the 7.8% jump in average bill and good sales of new items to $ 3.50 to $ 4 in the last quarter, Dollarama executives do not increase the expected growth of 4% to 5% of comparable sales for 2018, not to try the devil.

“I have a hard time convincing myself that we could do better than 4-5% in 2018. I do not see how we could sustain such growth for the fourth year in a row,” said Michael Ross, During the conference call.

As a bonus, the retailer raised its forecast for gross margins and operating margins for 2018, while revealing that the Canadian market could accommodate 300 more stores within 10 years (to 1,700), after analyzing the last census.

These additional stores will somewhat offset the sales of existing establishments, but their larger number will not change their economic returns.

A 10,000-square-foot store costs $ 650,000 (with inventory) and has sales of $ 2.1 million in its second year, said Ross. These sales improved to $ 2.5 million in the third year, before peaking.

New long-term expansion plans in Canada also do not influence Dollarama’s Latin American ambitions where it is still testing the ground with three new stores in Colombia, in partnership with a local operator in El Salvador.

Dollarama: first target price of $ 129

Analysts can only follow the upward movement.

“In the current economic and stock market environment, these superb results will be well received,” said Keith Howlett, Desjardins Capital Markets.

Although the average target price of $ 115.46 from 17 analysts suggests a 4% potential for the stock within a year, Irene Nattel of RBC Capital Markets sees the stock climb to 129 $.

Its target price is based on a multiple of 25 times the profit of $ 5.15 projected in 2019, an assessment that is justified according to it by the visible trajectory that the addition of 6% to 7% to its number of stores Each year and the annual increase of 4 to 5% of comparable sales.

Profitability and share buybacks do the rest and are expected to fuel a compound annual growth of 13% in operating profit and 18% in profit, between 2016 and 2018, it expects.