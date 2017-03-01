brampton 8 year old dancing video goes viral

An 8-year-old hockey player from Brampton busted out some of his best moves last Saturday while wearing his full goalie gear on the ice.

According to CBC, a Facebook video of Noah Young dancing in his skates and goalie pads to the Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall song ‘Juju On That Beat’ has gone viral in less than 24 hours.

Noah’s mom, Paige Rowswell, says the footage is from his novice AAA team’s last game on Saturday and was posted by someone on Monday.

“Everybody on the team knows him as a dancing goalie … when he’s on the bench, you will always see him dance,” says Rowswell with a laugh

The video has been watched by more than 1 million people in less than 24 hours since it was posted Monday.

