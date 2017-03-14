major winter storm rages across Canada

The winter storm warning issued yesterday by Environment Canada persists and is expected to reach eastern Quebec in the evening to settle next night. (See forecasts by sector, at the bottom of the remarks that follow)
Abundant snow and blowing snow began on southwestern Quebec this morning and will move to the Quebec City area during the day and then to the east of the province tonight and next night.
Significant snow accumulations are expected to occur: 15 to 30 centimeters in general except from 30 to 50 centimeters in Estrie, Beauce, Quebec and Charlevoix.
Strong to violent winds will accompany the snow causing blowing snow.
In addition, these winds could push ice on the shores of eastern Quebec.
Evaluate the possibility of delaying any non-essential movement until conditions improve.
Visibility will be suddenly reduced to almost zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Road closures are possible.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada