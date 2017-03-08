Malta mourns its “Azure Window”, a tourist site collapsed

Strong winds and strong waves were right on Wednesday from the “Azur Windowx, a stone arch that became a tourist landmark of Malta and which served as the setting for the” Game of Thrones “series.

This huge limestone arch on the sea, probably in the 19th century, had become emblematic of the wild beauty of the island of Gozo in the northern part of the archipelago.

Under the effect of a storm that had raged for several days on this coast, the whole structure collapsed Wednesday morning, without making victim.