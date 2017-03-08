Malta mourns its “Azure Window”, a tourist site collapsed

Strong winds and strong waves were right on Wednesday from the “Azur Windowx, a stone arch that became a tourist landmark of Malta and which served as the setting for the” Game of Thrones “series.
This huge limestone arch on the sea, probably in the 19th century, had become emblematic of the wild beauty of the island of Gozo in the northern part of the archipelago.
Under the effect of a storm that had raged for several days on this coast, the whole structure collapsed Wednesday morning, without making victim.
#Dwejra #AzureWindow site today. Picture by @Armed_Forces_MT pic.twitter.com/9reBk7nmr5
— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 8, 2017
“The reports commissioned for years indicated that this natural monument would suffer a lot from natural corrosion. This sad day has arrived, “said the Maltese Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, saying on Twitter have” the broken heart. ”
According to the images of the Maltese army, only the cliff remains: the pile and the bridge of the arch have disappeared.
“The sea was unleashed under the arch,” Roger Chessel told Times of Malta, a resident who came to take pictures of the storm. “Suddenly, the ark collapsed into a great clatter, causing an immense sheaf of water. When the water had fallen back, the pile had disappeared too. “