Shark washed up on road Queensland From Cyclone Debbie

INSOLITE – “Sharknado” is a reality. The famous franchise where sharks whirl in tornadoes and attack the inhabitants of large cities of the world may not be as absurd as it seems. The Australians made the discovery this Wednesday, March 29.

For the time being, the passage of Cyclone Debbie in the state of Queensland in northeastern Australia has resulted in sea level rise and flooding. During the recession, firefighters from the state of Queensland found that a bulldog shark had run aground on a street in the town of Burdekin. They were responsible for publishing the photo of the squale on their Twitter account this Wednesday, March 29th.

Cyclone Debbie shark

Think it's safe to go back in the water? Think again! A bull shark washed up in Ayr. Stay out of floodwater. #TCDebbie #ifitsfloodedforgetit pic.twitter.com/DpP29Va1JG — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 30, 2017

On March 28, the state of Queensland was crossed by cyclone Debbie. Category 4, it swept over the dwellings and left a landscape worthy of a “war zone” according to the words of Mayor of Whitsunday Island Andrew Willcox reported by Le Figaro . On 29 March, 50,000 households were still without electricity .

