The plane landed safely despite the tragedy. As reported by the Albuquerque Journal last Wednesday, American Airlines Flight 1353 faced the sudden death of its co – pilot. The Boeing 737-800 was connecting Dallas / Fort Worth to Texas in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

40 minutes of attempted resuscitation

During an aerial inspection during the flight, the pilot gave the alert: “We have a problem with one of the pilots, Medical emergency Captain is incapacitated,“. Indeed, co-pilot William “Mike” Grubbs is making a malaise of unknown origin. The plane just landed on the airstrip: a few minutes after the aircraft stopped, the copilot died. His colleague tried to revive him in vain for 40 minutes before acknowledging his death. “American Airlines is very touched by the death of William” Mike “Grubbs. We take care of his family and colleagues and our thoughts and prayers are going to them, “said American Airlines spokesman.

American Airlines Co-Oilot Dies During Flight: Audio reveals tense moment in cockpit

Pilot: Tower, American 1353, we’ve got an issue with one of the pilots, I’ve declared an emergency, I’d like to have the emergency crew on landing. Tower: Ok. Which gate are you going to? Pilot: We’re going to Bravo 1. Thank you. Pilot: The copilot has passed out. “We are deeply saddened over the loss of one of our American Airlines family,” Parker wrote in the statement. “Despite heroic efforts to revive him, Mike passed away.”

The FAA said it “will follow up with the airline” to learn more about Wednesday’s incident, reports CNN.

His wife, Betty Jean Johnston, posted to her husband’s Facebook page hours after his sudden death to announce his passing.

“Betty Jean would like everyone (to) know that Mike passed away this morning doing what he loved most, flying a plane to New York,” she wrote.

In October 2015, an American Airlines pilot died on a flight between Phoenix and Boston. A co-pilot was able to land the aircraft after being diverted to Syracuse, New York.

Advertisement