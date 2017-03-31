Crocodile Nest On Queensland Farm (PHOTO)

“Looking into it I found a survey conducted by the EHP on the issue which only had 1961 respondents from all of Queensland,” Giudice told Newsport.

“I just wanted to see how many numbers I could get in a 72-hour period to show how inadequate and what a waste of money it was.

“Maybe then they will take note.”

Giudice said she agreed with Mayor Julia Leu’s statements on Tuesday on the need to better safeguard against crocodiles in areas such as Four Mile Beach.

“I won’t take my children to any beaches and if I do, we need to be at least half way up the beach. I’m afraid to take my children near the water,” she said.

‘I’m really glad they are doing something because there is a real push for this in the community and we want to relay what the locals feel.

“I don’t think the councillors had been listening to what their electorate wants to happen, and it’s really important that they do.”