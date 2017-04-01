Trump Jr. shark Pic Goes Viral

When you’re not busy running the your dads business interests, you fish!
According to media reports, Donald Trump Jr. posted a picture on Instagram Sunday of him wrangling a Blacktip shark while visiting Palm Beach, Florida.
“This is what happens when momma lets the boys loose in Florida for a few days… Shhh don’A video posted on Youtube shows Trump Jr. reeling in the shark.
In his post, he said he caught half a dozen Blacktip sharks, but all of them were released. He said two of them were attacked by a massive hammerhead shark right off the beach.t tell her,” he wrote in the post.
This is what happens when momma lets the boys loose in Florida for a few days… Shhh don't tell her. #parentgoals 😂 Amazing morning with Donnie, Spencer, and my buddy @blacktiph. This is one of half dozen Blacktip sharks (ALL CATCH AND RELEASE) we had on, 2 of which were attacked by a huge hammerhead (800+ pounds) all right off the beach. Insane day on the water. #shark #familytime #fatherson #family #weekend #fishing #beachlife #surf #surfcasting #fl #florida #spring #break #springbreak #catchandrelease