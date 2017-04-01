Why Did This Badger Bury A Cow

This is an image is rare, according to scientists at the University of Utah. The American badger, a carnivorous animal that lives mainly in North America, was filmed burying the carcass of a cow in the Grassy Mountains, specifically in the Grand Bassin National Park.

The video shows the animal at work around the carcass during the winter of 2016. It digs a large hole, pushes the cow and fills the hole wide more than two meters in diameter and one more depth Of 50 cm with soil. Published February 22, she was spotted by including The Guardian.