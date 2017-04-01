Why Did This Badger Bury A Cow

This is an image is rare, according to scientists at the University of Utah. The American badger, a carnivorous animal that lives mainly in North America, was filmed burying the carcass of a cow in the Grassy Mountains, specifically in the Grand Bassin National Park.
The video shows the animal at work around the carcass during the winter of 2016. It digs a large hole, pushes the cow and fills the hole wide more than two meters in diameter and one more depth Of 50 cm with soil. Published February 22, she was spotted by including The Guardian.
Five working days for this 22 kg carcass
The behavior of the badger in front of his dead prey had never been filmed before. Biologists know that badgers can hide their food, but hiding an imposing carcass – just over 22 kg – is a discovery. For researchers at the University of Utah , this species would have no limit to the size of its prey.
The American badger took five days to complement the cow. He then spent two weeks in his underground burrow before leaving, always under the supervision of the biologist who filmed him. The animal returned several times to its cache in the weeks that followed.