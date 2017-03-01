Big Bang Theory Cast Take Pay Cut So Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch Get Raise

The cast of “The Big Bang Theory” seems to be as close in real as they are in the series. While the five headliners of the CBS program are paid close to $1-Million per episode, two of their comrades are lagging behind in terms of pay. An inequality that is about to change.
The first season of “The Big Bang Theory” opened with Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg ( Hollywood’s best-paid actors ). But as of the third season, the band of friends was shaken by the arrival of new characters, and not least: Amy and Bernadette. Sheldon and Howard ‘s girlfriends soon became a must in the script.
Well integrated in the series, Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) can not say the same for their remunerations. While The Hollywood Reporter announces colossal stamps for Sheldon and her friends in seasons 11 and 12, the two actresses have to settle for “only” 190,000 euros per episode. The huge wage gap has provoked the indignation of the actors who have reached an agreement between them.
According to Variety, the five leaders of the series wish to repair this injustice out of their pocket. They are all ready to discard 95,000 euros for each of the 48 episodes scheduled to release nearly 474,000 euros and return them in two equal parts to Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.
The latter would see their pay up to about 430,000 euros. But this amount is still not suitable for the two actresses who have begun negotiations with the producers of Warner Bross.
The score could therefore climb a little more considering the undeniable success of “The Big Bang Theory”. The series is the most watched program by Americans aged 18 to 49. Season 9 alone counts 20 million viewers per episode in the United States .