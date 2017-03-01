Lady Gaga To Replace Beyoncé At Coachella

The pop diva Lady Gaga will be on stage at the Coachella festival, scheduled for April in the California desert, replacing her compatriot Beyoncé who created surprise early February by announcing her pregnancy.
Lady Gaga thus allows the prestigious festival to retain a woman headlining the 2017 edition, for the first time in a decade.
The organizers of Coachella, one of the most lucrative musical events in the world, have published an updated program for this festival on Tuesday night on the Internet, which takes place over two consecutive weekends, April 14-16 and 21-23 , With the same artists.
“Let’s celebrate in the desert,” wrote Lady Gaga on Instagram, publishing the new poster of the festival where she should unveil an overview of her upcoming world tour, the Joanne World Tour.
The music festival, whose programming is increasingly eclectic over the years, unfolds near the town of Indio, located two hours east of Los Angeles. Up to 200,000 people attend each edition.
Beyoncé was scheduled to perform on Saturday nights. The organizers announced last week that, following the doctors’ instructions, she was forced to cancel her concerts.
She announced on February 1 expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay Z. She appeared two weeks later, for the first time since this announcement, at the Grammy Awards ceremony with a bounced belly.
Beyoncé never performed solo at Coachella but with her sister Solange in 2014. She also made a surprise appearance alongside her husband in 2010.
The festival would have been his only concert this year. The resale price of the tickets for this sold-out event immediately collapsed after the cancellation of its presence.
Lady Gaga gave a breathtaking performance in early February at the Super Bowl final, the most watched sports event on television in the United States. A week later, she literally ignited the Grammy Awards by singing with the popes of heavy metal Metallica.
In the aftermath of the Super Bowl, she announced the launch of a world tour on August 1 in Vancouver, Canada.
No woman has been the headliner of Coachella since Iceland’s Bjork in 2007.
