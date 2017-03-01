Lady Gaga To Replace Beyoncé At Coachella

The pop diva Lady Gaga will be on stage at the Coachella festival, scheduled for April in the California desert, replacing her compatriot Beyoncé who created surprise early February by announcing her pregnancy.

Lady Gaga thus allows the prestigious festival to retain a woman headlining the 2017 edition, for the first time in a decade.

The organizers of Coachella, one of the most lucrative musical events in the world, have published an updated program for this festival on Tuesday night on the Internet, which takes place over two consecutive weekends, April 14-16 and 21-23 , With the same artists.

“Let’s celebrate in the desert,” wrote Lady Gaga on Instagram, publishing the new poster of the festival where she should unveil an overview of her upcoming world tour, the Joanne World Tour.