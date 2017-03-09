Julianne Hough Reveals Diet Secrets

She has one of the best bodies in show business, but this dancing pro put herself through hell and back before she got confident with curves.

The Grease Live! star covers the September issue of Shape magazine, where she opens up about maintaining a diet and fitness plan that focuses on strength and health over staying skinny.

“I love my shape because I feel strong and fit, and that makes me feel confident,” she tells the publication. “When I look at pictures of myself when I was 19, my body was bangin’, but I was killing myself.”

“I was working out two and a half hours a day and eating the bare minimum to survive. I was so miserable,” she admits. “I wasn’t healthy. To be honest, I looked like a kid.”

“Now I’m embracing the fact that I’m a woman with curves,” the 28-year-old actress adds.

So how does Hough work on keeping her body toned and strong?

“I exercise three to six times a week, but usually I do five days of hard-core training,” she reveals of her fitness routine. “On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, I do Tracy Anderson or Body by Simone or I work out with my trainer, Astrid Swan. Tuesdays and Thursdays, I do Core Power Yoga, which I love.”

“If I’m doing something special,” she continues, “I’ll also take a SoulCycle class.”