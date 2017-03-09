Julianne Hough Reveals Diet Secrets

She has one of the best bodies in show business, but this dancing pro put herself through hell and back before she got confident with curves.
The Grease Live! star covers the September issue of Shape magazine, where she opens up about maintaining a diet and fitness plan that focuses on strength and health over staying skinny.
“I love my shape because I feel strong and fit, and that makes me feel confident,” she tells the publication. “When I look at pictures of myself when I was 19, my body was bangin’, but I was killing myself.”
“I was working out two and a half hours a day and eating the bare minimum to survive. I was so miserable,” she admits. “I wasn’t healthy. To be honest, I looked like a kid.”
“Now I’m embracing the fact that I’m a woman with curves,” the 28-year-old actress adds.
So how does Hough work on keeping her body toned and strong?
“I exercise three to six times a week, but usually I do five days of hard-core training,” she reveals of her fitness routine. “On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, I do Tracy Anderson or Body by Simone or I work out with my trainer, Astrid Swan. Tuesdays and Thursdays, I do Core Power Yoga, which I love.”
“If I’m doing something special,” she continues, “I’ll also take a SoulCycle class.”
Meanwhile, when the weekend hits, Hough shares, “I go on a really long hike with my friends or take another yoga class, depending on how I feel.”
And although she stays very active, Hough does give herself Sundays to “relax, enjoy the day and get mentally and spiritually prepared for the week.”
“Sunday is my reboot day,” Hough adds, “I try to eat healthy and do something outside like walk my dogs … It gets me excited for what’s ahead.”
Of course, style can also be a great motivator!
“If I have a really cute outfit on when I exercise, it inspires me to work harder,” Hough explains. “I want those clothes to look good on my body.”
The actress says her new athletic wear line, MPG Collection by Julianne Hough, is designed to make you look good while you do good.
In an interview with Shape last year, she said the key is making it fun: ‘I love going to classes with my girlfriends. We’ll call each other or send a group text and organize. Sometimes we sign up for Spartan races and have a blast.’
‘Last fall we took a girls’ trip to Mexico… rather than drink tequila shots and get crazy, we turned it into a healthy trip. Every morning, we got up and I taught an hour long mix of Tracy Anderson, Body by Simone, and yoga moves.
‘Then we’d put on our swimsuits and go to the beach or the pool. Don’t get me wrong: We definitely enjoyed cocktails and chips and salsa while we were there, but after our daily workouts we always felt much better about ourselves.’