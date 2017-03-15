Emma Watson Private Photos Stolen And Leaked Online

Add one more on the list. After Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst and Kim Kardashian in the past, it is the turn of the actress Emma Watson to have private photos stolen.

A representative of the star told the newspaper the Telegraph that the latter had been the victim of a hack: ” Emma’s photos taken during a fitting with a stylist a few years ago were stolen. These are not naked pictures contrary to what some sites claim. Lawyers are working on the case and we will not comment more on this case, “he said.

The actress Amanda Syfried, currently pregnant with her first child, would also be concerned by this theft of photos. ” It must certainly have other stars in the same case but Emma and Amanda are the two most well – known, ” it also reads on the site. During the massive piracy of photos of stars in 2014, called the celebgate,

Watson has previously been threatened with the leak of nude pictures as retaliation for her speech about gender equality as a UN ambassador for women. “I knew it was a hoax, I knew the pictures didn’t exist,” Watson said. “The minute I stepped up and talked about women’s rights I was immediately threatened, within less than 12 hours I was receiving threats.”

She also tweeted: “Even worse than seeing women’s privacy violated on social media is reading the accompanying comments that show such a lack of empathy.”

