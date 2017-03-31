James Van Der Beek Gives Weird Awkard Dawson’s Creek Interview

THIS Morning viewers were offereed an incredibly distasteful and awkward interview with l actor James Van Der Beek on Thursday.
The former Dawson’s Creek star appeared on This Morning to talk about his latest TV programme but hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby started things off with a look back at the hit 90s show which made him famous.
Whilst introducing James, viewers were reminded of how well his fellow Dawson’s Creek co-stars had done:.
“Katie Holmes is a leading Hollywood actress, Michelle Williams has received four Oscar nominations, Joshua Jackson plays the jilted husband in the Golden Globe winning drama The Affair,” they were told.
“But what happened to the main man himself, Mr James Van Der Beek?” pondered Schofield, cutting to an image of the actor 20 years ago as Dawson Leery – and an unsurprisingly slightly peeved-looking guest.
“I have been on television the last 20 years, just to let you know,” James shot back.
“You have been very busy,” Schofield replied, explaining the teasing intro “worked better as a link”.
When asked about playing a 15-year-old when he was 20, James (now a father of four and a very grown-up 40 years old) insisted “it was a long time ago”.
But the Schofe was undeterred, continuing with the Dawson’s Creek theme and asking if he imagined the teen drama would still be being discussed so many years later.
“No.. no.. no… no,” he said, at a bit of a loss for words, no doubt wondering when the subject was going to change.
He did admit the show changed his life and was a great opportunity, but added: “I wouldn’t change anything… but they were playing the music backstage, and I was like – what year is it?”
Lots of people watching tweeted that they’d found it all a bit uncomfortable.
One wrote on Twitter: “How arrogant was @vanderjames on @thismorning. Came across so bitter he hadn’t done as well as others off @dawsonscreek. So rude!”
Another added: “Very awkward interview. How @hollywills and @Schofe remain so upbeat when dealing with his rudeness. I need tips”.
Did you catch the James Van Der Beek interview?