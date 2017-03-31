Kim Kardashian: Doctor Says Third Pregnancy Too Risky

We can say everything we want on Kim Kardashian but we can not take away one thing: she places the family first!

The reality star is constantly surrounded by her sisters, half sisters and her mother, and now that she has children, she wants them to live the same!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are already parents of the young North and the little Saint and they want to have more.

Only downside: the famous mom had a lot of complications during her two pregnancies and births and having a third baby would be risky. She would therefore have to be operated to fulfill his wish.

Here’s what she said about it in Keeping Up With The Kardashians :

” I’ll have my uterus operated to allow me to do it, they’ll clean up what’s wrong inside and things get done with scar tissue.”

“Oh my god, I thought you were for sure done,” her younger sis Kendall Jenner says while Khloe Kardashian wants more details.

“I have to have a surgery on my uterus to kind of repair this hole, so they need to like clean that out and then there’s scar tissue,” Kim explained. “It will still be a really high-risk pregnancy, just you’d be able to get pregnant.”

“So, why do you want to do it again?” Khloe asks.

To learn more, it will be necessary to watch the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Do you think Kim should defy doctor’s orders to have another child?

