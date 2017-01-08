Gambling Tourism in Canada

Canada has always attracted tourists with its friendly culture, the Maritimes coast and the stunningly beautiful nature in the West Coast. What may surprise some locals is that some tourists flock to Canada to spend time visiting casinos, as they offer a level of luxury that is difficult to find in most parts of the world.

Casinos in Quebec

Quebec is especially known for its entertainment options. Casino de Montreal is a prestigious casino.

It is the largest casino in the country and one of the vastest in the world. They offer a selection of 115 table games, if you prefer slot machines they have 3200 slot machines to choose from, as well as an electronic racetrack to place wagers on. In Casino de Montreal you can play baccarat, Caribbean poker or blackjack, as well as roulette, and keno.

In 1994, a man named Daniel won $600 000 playing keno, by guessing 19 numbers from a total of 20. Casino security accused him of fraud. Then it turned out that the winning numbers were easy to predict, since the casino had an outdated random number generator, which periodically issued the same numbers. As a result, the client received the money after news of the scandal broke out.

Another option in Quebec is to visit the city of Gatineau at the Casino du Lac-Leamy. This casino offers two thousand slot machines and seventy tables.

Playing Online

If you prefer to stay home because it is too cold out, there are many safe places to play casino games online from anywhere in Canada including this special casino website. You can play any popular table game as well as choose from progressive slot games with millions waiting to be won. Exciting gambling opportunities can wait for you weather you play online or if you dare to brave the cold.