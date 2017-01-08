Using Hands-Free Devices In The Car Still Hazardous: Study

TORONTO – Using a hand free device in your car is still distracting and dangerous according to a new study published this week.

Research from the University of Sussex concludes talking on a hands-free phone while driving is just as hazardous as holding the phone in your hands.

To get their results, researchers ran two experiments. The first one had participants either undistracted or distracted by listening to sentences and deciding whether they were true or false. Some of the sentences evoked visual imagery, like, “A five pound note is the same size as a 10 pound note.” The other half of the statements did not — for example, “Leap years have 366 days.”

The study found all of the distracted participants were dramatically slow in responding to hazards that they saw, and missed more hazards than the undistracted participants. According to the study, they would also look at the hazard but fail to recognize it.

For the second experiment, participants mentally moved around an imaginary grid by following verbal instructions. The distracted participants were more likely to miss a hazard in their periphery due to visual tunnelling or only focussing on a small, central area of the road.

“Our study adds to a mounting body of research showing that both hand-held and hands-free phones are dangerously distracting for drivers”, Dr Hole said. “The only ‘safe’ phone in a car is one that’s switched off”.

He added: “At the moment the law sends out the wrong message that hands-free phones are safe. If you stop at a motorway service station you can see shops selling hands-free kits with the slogan ‘be safe, be hands-free’.

“It’s a tricky one. The problem is enforceability – it’s very difficult for the police to tell if someone’s using a hands free phone. But on balance, I think the law should be changed to get the right message across and make it absolutely clear that any use of a mobile phone while driving is hazardous.”

Karen Bowman with Drop it and Drive says there are some challenges in sending this message.

“You can’t just tell people they shouldn’t use their hands-free because it’s not safe. You’ve got to actually give them the information, they’ve got to understand why it is not safe.”

Bowman says we can’t pay enough attention to the road if we are also concentrating on a phone call.

“There’s a difference between looking at where you’re going and actually seeing what is out there and where you’re brain starts fill in these blanks, but it’s filling in blanks without having all the information,” she says. “Our brains are amazing, we all know that, but they also have limitations. This is one of those areas.”

The authors concluded that having your phoned turned off in the car is the safest option.