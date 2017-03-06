Canada Zika study: Disease More Serious Than Thought

These people consulted a doctor after getting sick as a result of a trip. Surprise: the proportion of them who were infected with the Zika virus was higher than expected, and their symptoms were significantly more severe than might have been expected. “Our sample is small, which may explain some unexpected signals. But there are several surprising elements in this report, “commented to La Presse Cedric Yansouni, deputy director of JD MacLean Centre for Tropical Diseases at McGill University and one of the authors of the study published today in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association .

One of the big surprises is the frequency of Zika fever cases. Of 1118 patients attending specialist clinics between October 2015 and September 2016, 41 had Zika fever. This is as much as for dengue, and more than for the Chikungunya (23 cases).

“Dengue and Chikungunya are very common diseases among Canadian travelers returning from tropical countries. So Zika fever seems far from being a rare disease, “says Yansouni.

Three pregnant women were among the affected patients, two of whom transmitted the virus to their fetus. Remember that the Zika virus can cause serious malformations in fetuses, especially microcephaly (babies with too small head).

Researchers estimate that their sample accounts for about 15% of Zika cases diagnosed in Canada.

Severe symptoms

The other amazing aspect is the severity of the symptoms of patients. “Zika fever is often described as dengue fever without complications. In our cohort, severe symptoms and neurological complications were found to be much higher than with dengue, “says Cedric Yansouni.