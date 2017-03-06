Smart Condom: Yep Now There’s An App For That

There are activity trackers for all kinds of sports: running, swimming and even golf. These connected devices are used to help athletes train in order to strive for excellence in their field.

Toronto – The iCon is in this line, with the difference that the performance it measures does not make it possible to win an Olympic medal. With this product, the British Condoms company prides itself on being the first intelligent condom designers in the world.

The i.Con however is not really a smart condom. It is an adjustable and reusable ring intended to be worn around the penis, under a condom.

It allows to measure the number and even the velocity of the movements of the basin during a given session. He also calculates the calories burned and the duration of the frolics.