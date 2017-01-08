Jim Prentice: EX-Alberta Premier Killed In Plane Crash

Today, the Prentice family is in grieving and Canada’s politicians lamenting.

The plane conveying Prentice – the previous Alberta chief and long-lasting government bureau serve – and his golf mates back to Calgary smashed not long after take-off from Kelowna air terminal in a thickly lush landscape. There were no survivors.

Prentice had set out to Kelowna Thursday with Ken Gellatly, a Calgary optometrist, his general Tuesday golf accomplice and father-in-law to Prentice’s girl Cassia, alongside another hitting the fairway companion on board the little private fly.

An ongoing idea went through every one of the tributes: an attorney, MP, government bureau serve, broker, Alberta head, and of late a venture counsel, Prentice emanated goodness and trustworthiness.

PM Justin Trudeau said, “Jim Prentice brought his deep convictions to everything he turned his hand to, whether it was law, business, or politics.”

A preparatory occurrence report from Transport Canada says the fly, claimed by Norjet Inc., was moving through 8,600 feet when it vanished off the radar. RCMP say they were alarmed after 12 pm Toronto time via air movement controllers after they lost contact with the plane.

Rescuers found the crash site in a vigorously lush region north of Kelowna close to the town of Winfield, RCMP representative Cpl. Dan Moskaluk told the news media.