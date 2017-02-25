Parents Found Guilty of 1st Degree Murder in Teen Son’s Death

In a Calgary court Emil and Rodica Radita have been found guilty of 1st degree murder in the death of their son, Alex, who died on May 7, 2013. The teen died from a series of health complications related to malnourishment, untreated type 1 diabetes, and neglect. Kept in isolation without medical treatment, the prosecutor on the case described the teen as “doomed” by his parents’ actions.

Susan Pepper, the crown prosecutor on the case, says that this trial reveals critical gaps in the protections set out to catch this kind of neglect and suffering in children, especially when families move across provincial lines. In 2003, Alex was taken from his parents after a near-fatal hospitalization from his untreated diabetes. About a year later he was returned to his parents under the belief that B.C. school and health officials would flag a worsening condition in the boy. This strategy failed when the Raditas relocated to Alberta in 2009, never enrolling Alex in school.

Evidence in the trial showed that the Raditas told doctors and health care workers that they did not believe that their son had diabetes, which he was diagnosed with at age two. Justice Karen Horner, who sat on the trial, nonetheless said that the parents understood their son’s diagnosis and how to treat it, but refused to do so until it lead to his death. Both parents were given life sentences, which means they will each spend 25 years in prison before they are eligible for parole. Pepper believes the sentence reflects the immensity of the teen’s suffering.

Unlike other cases where parents refuse to treat medical conditions for ideological reasons, Alex was also severely isolated and and otherwise neglected. When he was found he was covered in 44 ulcers and had a wound of such severity on his neck that his jaw bone was exposed. His teeth were rotten and his body was skeletal, weighing only 37 pounds. Patricia MacDonald, a social worker assigned to the Raditas during their time in B.C., called this a “horrible ending” to his life, and she is pleased with the ruling and sentencing.

The motivation of the Raditas remains unclear. They neither testified nor addressed the court when given the opportunity to do so before sentencing. MacDonald described them from her past experience as showing no signs of emotion or feeling, which was one of the reasons she fought Alex’s return to them. Nonetheless, Horner says there was planning and forcible confinement in this case, which results in the ruling of 1st degree murder.

Both Pepper and MacDonald expressed hope that what happened to Alex will highlight changes that need to be made to the social net that aims to intervene in cases like this. Most notably, provinces will need to do a better job of sharing information so children cannot disappear from the education system without anyone noticing. MacDonald wants to call this means of flagging such situations an “Alex Alert” to give some meaning to the adolescent’s death. Regardless, the imprisonment of the parents will have an impact on the lives of the seven living siblings Alex leaves behind.