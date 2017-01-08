RCMP To Face External Police Investigation For Treating Elderly Couple Violently In B.C. Hotel

RCMP has been called to investigate the harsh violence through external police, the video of which has got viral on social media.

An announcement from the RCMP on Saturday says New Westminster police have been requested that lead an outer police investigation concerning the capture that will take a gander at the whole occurrence, including the activities of Coquitlam RCMP.

The video presented on YouTube shows an officer dragging a man down a staircase while another officer captures a lady, who seems to fall at a certain point.

An announcement from RCMP Supt. Sean Maloney said police were called to a Best Western in the Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam on Wednesday evening after they got a report that battling had broken out at an occupants meeting.

The meeting was ceased, yet Maloney said officers captured an elderly couple — who witnesses said had declined to leave — and police will forward an answer to the Crown about criminal allegations.

Maloney said no formal objection had been made to the separation about the capture or the video, yet included that a preparatory survey of the video affirmed the association of Coquitlam RCMP individuals.

Maloney said in a press release “I respect and understand that the video may cause concern to the public.”