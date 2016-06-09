Using Hands-Free Devices In The Car Still Hazardous: Study

TORONTO – Using a hand free device in your car is still distracting and dangerous according to a new study published this week.
Research from the University of Sussex concludes talking on a hands-free phone while driving is just as hazardous as holding the phone in your hands.
To get their results, researchers ran two experiments. The first one had participants either undistracted or distracted by listening to sentences and deciding whether they were true or false. Some of the sentences evoked visual imagery, like, “A five pound note is the same size as a 10 pound note.” The other half of the statements did not — for example, “Leap years have 366 days.”
The study found all of the distracted participants were dramatically slow in responding to hazards that they saw, and missed more hazards than the undistracted participants. According to the study, they would also look at the hazard but fail to recognize it.
For the second experiment, participants mentally moved around an imaginary grid by following verbal instructions. The distracted participants were more likely to miss a hazard in their periphery due to visual tunnelling or only focussing on a small, central area of the road.
“Our study adds to a mounting body of research showing that both hand-held and hands-free phones are dangerously distracting for drivers”, Dr Hole said. “The only ‘safe’ phone in a car is one that’s switched off”.
He added: “At the moment the law sends out the wrong message that hands-free phones are safe. If you stop at a motorway service station you can see shops selling hands-free kits with the slogan ‘be safe, be hands-free’.
“It’s a tricky one. The problem is enforceability – it’s very difficult for the police to tell if someone’s using a hands free phone. But on balance, I think the law should be changed to get the right message across and make it absolutely clear that any use of a mobile phone while driving is hazardous.”
Karen Bowman with Drop it and Drive says there are some challenges in sending this message.
“You can’t just tell people they shouldn’t use their hands-free because it’s not safe. You’ve got to actually give them the information, they’ve got to understand why it is not safe.”
Bowman says we can’t pay enough attention to the road if we are also concentrating on a phone call.
“There’s a difference between looking at where you’re going and actually seeing what is out there and where you’re brain starts fill in these blanks, but it’s filling in blanks without having all the information,” she says. “Our brains are amazing, we all know that, but they also have limitations. This is one of those areas.”
The authors concluded that having your phoned turned off in the car is the safest option.
10 thoughts on “Using Hands-Free Devices In The Car Still Hazardous: Study”
colten toews
- Edit
wouldn’t talking to the driver be just as bad as a hands free phone call. Should we also ban talking in a vehicle?
Bea
- Edit
What is the difference between using a hands-free device and talking with a passenger? Or even worse, kids screaming and fighting in the backseat? It is distracting to have to say, “If I have to pull over….!!!”
Iain Fletcher
- Edit
I suppose… but having a cup of coffee, smoking a cigarette, or even being tired would also produce the same results.
Either we go 100% or simply accept we’re human and we’re going to get distracted… I’m not advocating cell use when driving of course, but if we’re going to start to measure how distracted we’re going to get, then this could become very ridiculous very fast.
Bay
- Edit
Google’s idea of self driving cars without any input from passenger or driver might be the answer. No worries. Just lay back and do your talking and texting as the Google car safely drives you to your destination
Dunbar Fakowski
- Edit
My question is. When they have these distracted driving news stories why is there always a photo of a woman?
Frank A. Pelaschuk
- Edit
The three commentators above seem to be missing the point. Of course there are other distractions, but why compound the risk by adding to them?
Joel Richard
- Edit
This is getting stupid.
Cody
- Edit
Well this dumb study has its thesis based on doing difficult types of analysis while driving and on the phone. I don’t think anyone is exactly doing advanced calculus while driving, but rather having a simple conversation hands free which should be no different than talking with a passenger. It seems to me studies like this want to encourage a complete banning of cell phones in cars altogether which is ridiculous. Pretty soon I better not adjust the heat in my car too as I would be distracted for touching my dash.
Evan Williams
- Edit
I think people need to be trained how to drive safely. Distractions come in many forms.
Ed
- Edit
How about radios when the MC is talking about some topics and asks the audience or speaking about general ‘things’. Your head would still be thinking about those ‘things’ therefore ‘distracted’, so should we ban everything when u are driving a vehicle?
I think it all comes down to the driver being trained properly to drive and handle a vehicle on the streets by the proper professional trainer and teacher.
Everyone gets distracted one way or another….hell men would get distracted if a beautiful woman was walking the dog on the sidewalk or if she was in a vehicle…and vice versa
If you, as the driver would know u can be distracted by some things…then you should eliminate them altogether. If your passenger is talking to you and you need to concentrate on merging or changing lanes…so can tell them to be quiet or ‘shut up’ haha. Then explain to them that you are trying to keep us alive on the road.
Driving is simple…just dumb drivers and stupid drivers complicate stuff and do stupid stuff. What is more important your life or 30 secs quicker to the destination, or missing a text from your friend, and so on. You have a brain to compute about what actions you should take, Use your brain people.