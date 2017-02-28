Southern Hemisphere Treated To ‘Ring Of Fire’

Toronto – An annular solar eclipse occurred in the skies over part of Latin America and Africa on Sunday, February 26th. The phenomenon called a “ring of fire” whose witnesses were able to capture remarkable images.

The southern hemisphere of the planet had an appointment with the sky this weekend. On 26 February, astronomers had announced the occurrence of a spectacular solar eclipse and they had not been mistaken. With a maximum expected around 14:54 UTC, the phenomenon was visible in its entirety from southern Latin America and Africa. It was not a total eclipse, but a so-called annular eclipse. Like total eclipse, which occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the sun.

Nevertheless, since the natural satellite revolution is elliptical, its distance from the Earth varies. Now, the closer the Moon is, the wider it appears. In fact, when the Moon is close to Earth, the eclipse is total. On the other hand, when the moon is farther away, it fails to cover perfectly the Sun and the eclipse takes the form of a ring of light circling the lunar disk.

Hence the term “annular” eclipse. 44 seconds maximum In total, the eclipse lasted a little more than three hours depending on the position of the observers, but its maximum lasted only 44 seconds. This has not prevented thousands of inhabitants equipped with protective goggles and telescopes, to enjoy the spectacle and to capture remarkable images.

Some even retrace the succession of the different phases of the eclipse. According to astronomers, the phenomenon which was also broadcast live on the Internet, covered at its peak about 98% of the solar disk.

The last annular eclipse occurred on 1 September 2016, but it was only once again possible to observe a part of the planet, in this case Central Africa in particular.

A total eclipse scheduled for August 21, 2017 If the phenomenon has already seduced many spectators, the event of this summer should fill them. On August 21, a total solar eclipse will occur.

Unfortunately, it will not visible in Canada. The rest of North America, parts of Western Europe and Africa will have to settle for a partial eclipse. The rest of the planet, including France, will not be able to see anything directly. However, the phenomenon expected to reach its maximum around 18H30, will most certainly retransmitted live on the internet.

