Antarctica Hits Record Temperature: Study

The World Meteorology Organization (WMO) has posted the highest temperatures ever recorded in three areas of Antarctica to study the impact of climate change on this crucial region . “The verification of the maximum and minimum helps us to draw a picture of the climate in one of the planet’s border areas ,” he said in a statement Michael Sparrow, polar expert at the World Climate Research Programme. For the whole Arctic region the maximum temperature recorded was 19.8 degrees Celsius 30 January 1982 at the Signy Island research station.

For the continent, a maximum of 17.5 C was recorded March 24, 2015, near the northern end of the Antarctic Peninsula. In the end, the highest temperature in the Antarctic plateau 2,500 meters was minus 7 C 28 December 1980 at a weather station. Trying to understand how the climate might impact on the pious great mass of the planet’s ice is much more than an academic interest. Spread over a large twice aera Australia, the Antarctic ice cap – up to 4.8 kilometers thick – contains 90% of water globe, enough to raise levels of about 60 meters. The western peninsula of the continent, near the tip of South America, is already the region where temperatures are rising more dramatically surpassing by 3 degrees the last m, three times the world mendia. The minimum temperature recorded for the region and the Antarctic was less 89.2 C at Vostok station on July 21 1983.

