Asian Carp Invade The St Lawrence

Quebec – Fear has turned into a very real threat. Asian carp is now present in the St. Lawrence River, which means that the main rivers in southern Quebec are at risk of being invaded by a species that has wreaked havoc in the United States, Impossible to eradicate.
The Ministry of Forestry, Wildlife and Parks (MFFP) confirmed on Tuesday that the tests carried out over the last few months have detected the presence of reed carp, one of the four Asian carp species, at 16 Along the St. Lawrence River.
Ministry data indicate that this species is already present in the Montreal area, but also in various downstream locations, from Repentigny to the head of Lake St. Pierre. The carp was even detected in the Richelieu River and the Saint-François River. According to Dr. Louis Bernatchez of Université Laval, the area of ??the territory where scientists have detected the presence of Asian carp is already significant.
Although the department can not confirm with certainty that it is indeed a reed carp population settling in the St. Lawrence, all indications are that the phenomenon is becoming widespread Suspected not a few months ago. And faster than expected.
In the spring of 2016, a first reed carp of nearly 60 pounds was indeed caught in the Contrecoeur area. But at the time, it was believed that it could be an isolated specimen, said Véronik de la Chenelière, director of the MFFP aquatic fauna expertise. Today, doubt is no longer possible. ” The reed carp is physically present in our streams, in the St. Lawrence River, but also in two rivers. ”
Asian carp St Lawrence Supportive environment
The problem is that the waters of the fluvial portion of the St. Lawrence are very welcoming for reed carp. ” It is a habitat very similar to its original habitat, that is to say, the great rivers of Asia. We do not even ask the question, for sure it’s suitable habitat ” , said Véronik of Pearson Education.
Once settled, she said, all indications are that the reed carp will cause havoc in the river ecosystem, but also the rivers and lakes it can colonize. ” These carps have a very voracious appetite, a great fertility and a rate of growth that is not known in our native species. They quickly reach a size from which they are no longer vulnerable at all to predation. These fish have exceptional characteristics, which can completely alter the habitat and replace native species. ”
The reed carp, which can reach 1.25 meters in length and weigh more than 50 kg, feeds on aquatic vegetation. She eats up to the equivalent of 40% of her weight each day, in addition to tolerating a wide range of temperatures and low oxygen concentrations.
The American example
To understand the extent of the damage that can be caused by Asian carp, it is enough to look at the United States, where the four species were introduced in the 1970s to control the vegetation on the fish farms of the south of the country.
These fish, which accidentally found themselves in the Mississippi basin following floods, managed to climb the mythical river and invade the waterways attached to it for a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers. In the Illinois River, a few tens of kilometers from the Great Lakes, carps represent in some places more than 90% of the animal’s biomass.
Despite the measures taken by Canada and the United States to try to curb the spread, Fisheries and Oceans Canada confirmed in January that Asian carps are indeed ” arriving ” in the Great Lakes. The ministry also admitted that ” the ecological consequences of reed carp in most areas of the Great Lakes basin could be extremely serious in the next 50 years . ”
Concerns
In Quebec, the data published Tuesday by the MFFP are already causing serious concern among organizations that work for the protection of the St. Lawrence River and related rivers.
For Louise Corriveau, executive director of the Lac Saint-Pierre concert table, the arrival of the reed carp is very bad news. According to her, this species clearly represents a threat to the entire ecosystem of the watercourse, including its herbarium, an essential habitat for 40 species of fish. ” We are working on the restoration of herbaria, but now we see this species that attacks precisely the herbaria. It’s a little discouraging ” , has she said.
The same goes for the Fédération québécoise des chasseurs et pêcheurs. His spokesman, Stephanie Vadnais, said he feared ” completely devastating effects for several native species ” . In her view, the American experience shows that there does not seem to be any way to eradicate Asian carps once they have settled in a watercourse.
The observations of the MFFP force the ministry to redouble efforts, admitted Tuesday Véronik de la Chenelière. ” Confirmation of the arrival of the reed carp forces us to move at a faster speed. Concrete actions must already be put in place to limit as far as possible the spread. ” For the time being, a budget of $ 1.7 million is planned over three years to address the phenomenon.