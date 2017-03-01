Asian Carp Invade The St Lawrence

Quebec – Fear has turned into a very real threat. Asian carp is now present in the St. Lawrence River, which means that the main rivers in southern Quebec are at risk of being invaded by a species that has wreaked havoc in the United States, Impossible to eradicate.

The Ministry of Forestry, Wildlife and Parks (MFFP) confirmed on Tuesday that the tests carried out over the last few months have detected the presence of reed carp, one of the four Asian carp species, at 16 Along the St. Lawrence River.

Ministry data indicate that this species is already present in the Montreal area, but also in various downstream locations, from Repentigny to the head of Lake St. Pierre. The carp was even detected in the Richelieu River and the Saint-François River. According to Dr. Louis Bernatchez of Université Laval, the area of ??the territory where scientists have detected the presence of Asian carp is already significant.

Although the department can not confirm with certainty that it is indeed a reed carp population settling in the St. Lawrence, all indications are that the phenomenon is becoming widespread Suspected not a few months ago. And faster than expected.

In the spring of 2016, a first reed carp of nearly 60 pounds was indeed caught in the Contrecoeur area. But at the time, it was believed that it could be an isolated specimen, said Véronik de la Chenelière, director of the MFFP aquatic fauna expertise. Today, doubt is no longer possible. ” The reed carp is physically present in our streams, in the St. Lawrence River, but also in two rivers. ”

Asian carp St Lawrence Supportive environment

The problem is that the waters of the fluvial portion of the St. Lawrence are very welcoming for reed carp. ” It is a habitat very similar to its original habitat, that is to say, the great rivers of Asia. We do not even ask the question, for sure it’s suitable habitat ” , said Véronik of Pearson Education.