Canadian Bacteria Fossils Is Oldest Record Of Life On Earth: Study

L

ife on Earth was born in the oceans, it is a quasi-certainty. It remains to be seen when and where. The discovery of tubular and filamentous structures in Canadian rocks old of at least 3.77 billion years ago, provides new clues to better understand the conditions of its occurrence. Described in the journal Nature on 2 March , these microscopic forms are presented by the international team which studied them as the oldest known microfossils.

“Our discovery reinforces the idea that life has emerged from hot hydrothermal sources in the oceans, shortly after the formation of the Earth [about 4.5 billion years ago]. This rapid occurrence is consistent with other evidence such as the recent discovery of 3.7 billion-year-old sedimentary formations that would have been created by microorganisms, ” says Matthew Dodd (University College London, UCL – London Center For Nanotechnology, LCN), the first signatory of the article in Nature . This same review, in September 2016, had announced the discovery in Greenland of these stromatolites, sedimentary structures attributed to the activity of “mattresses” of bacterial colonies.

The “greenstone belt of Nuvvuagittuq”

Stromatolites are not strictly speaking fossils: these calcareous formations result from the metabolic activity of bacteria, the direct trace of which has not subsisted. On the other hand, the new discovery concerns the remains of micro-organisms themselves, fossilized in the rock. The “Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt”, located on the east coast of Hudson Bay, Quebec. In 2008, the oldest of these rocks were dated to 4.3 billion years (and at a minimum to 3.77 billion years), making them the oldest known and accessible. Jonathan O’Neil (University of Ottawa), co-signer of Nature ‘s article , helped to characterize them .