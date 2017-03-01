Emma Watson Selfie Rule

Emma Watson decided to draw a line on taking selfies with her fans. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explains that it is “the difference between having a life or not”.
The actress known in the Harry Potter saga goes on to say that “if someone takes a picture of me and publishes it, in two seconds everybody knows where I am within a 10-meter radius. They can see what I wear and who I am with. I just do not want to transmit that location data. ”
The 26-year-old also tells her to have had a lot of problems with stalkers and fans too much intrusive. Some have suggested that she ask for advice from her elders, but Emma Watson believes that the reality in the spotlight has changed, especially because of social networks.
“People are telling me,” Have you talked to Jodie Foster or Natalie Portman? “They would have good advice for you on how to grow in the spotlight, I do not say it was easier for them but with Social networks, it’s a whole new world. They both said that technology had changed the game, “admits Emma Watson in Vanity Fair .
The actress, who will be discovered in The Beauty and the Beast as early as March 17, also believes that fans of Harry Potter its special. They would be more invested than the others. “I met fans who had my face tattooed on the body. I met people who read Harry Potter while they were fighting cancer. I do not know how to explain it, but the Harry Potter phenomenon is apart. It’s linked to obsession. To accept all this, I had to understand that it was not the usual circumstances, “said Emma Watson.
The British actress says she agrees to answer all the questions about the popular wizard, but she refuses the photos with her fans. “I have to carefully choose when I interact,” she says.