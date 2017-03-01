Emma Watson Selfie Rule

Emma Watson decided to draw a line on taking selfies with her fans. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explains that it is “the difference between having a life or not”.

The actress known in the Harry Potter saga goes on to say that “if someone takes a picture of me and publishes it, in two seconds everybody knows where I am within a 10-meter radius. They can see what I wear and who I am with. I just do not want to transmit that location data. ”