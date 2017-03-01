U.S. Bank Stadium Is A Bird Killer

Bird researchers are extremely worried about the shiny new Vikings stadium.

The stadium: It’s killing a bunch of birds who are being tricked by the reflective glass on the outside of the stadium walls.

Three organizations — the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis, the Minnesota Citizens for the Protection of Migratory Birds and the Friends of Roberts Bird Sanctuary — worked together to prepare a report that details the concerns about the stadium’s effect on birds flying into the stadium.

Their reserach was startling.

Accordng to City Pages, over the course of two hours, the belief is that the stadium is killing up to 500 birds a year.

At theis current rate of death, the new stadium is now the deadliest building in Minnesota for birds.

“For comparison, the highest mortality recorded for a single building in Minneapolis during a three-year study of bird-building collisions was 250 birds over six migration periods, 7 averaging 42 birds per migration period,” the study reads.