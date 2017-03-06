The Crazy Idea NASA Has To Make Mars More Habitable

When one talks about space conquest, one must often see far, far away. If we ever manage to send man to Mars , how can we facilitate his life? Because the conditions on the spot are not very friendly. And Elon Musk’s quick way of “terraforming” the red planet and making it habitable ( releasing nuclear bombs ) is a bit extreme.
Fortunately, Nasa is also thinking about a way to make Mars a bit more blue. On Wednesday 1 March, the US space agency concluded its seminar on the state of science by the year 2050. The subjects were extremely varied (but obviously related to space ).
Among these, a rather crazy idea has been exposed by researchers of NASA, reports Science Alert : create an artificial magnetic field so that the surface of Mars is covered again with liquid water.
Finding the blue planet of yesteryear
Does that seem unlikely? A little, actually. But behind that, there is a real logic and a true scientific theory. The authors of the article recall that some billion years ago, Mars had an enormous ocean on its surface . And therefore an atmosphere, a sine qua none condition for liquid water to exist on a planet. In short, for it to be potentially habitable.
And precisely, if the planet has since become red and lost a very large from its water, it is because the majority of its atmosphere has disappeared. That’s what Maven has taught us in recent years . Guilty party? The very powerful solar winds sweeping the planet.
And why is the Earth not concerned? For it has a magnetic field, created by the composition of the terrestrial nucleus. The idea of ??the authors is therefore to create a magnetic field for Mars. To do this, the authors imagine sending an object (still to be invented) into orbit to generate a powerful electromagnetic field that would protect Mars from solar winds.
Fantastic, but …
Certainly, “this may seem fanciful,” said the authors of the article bluntly. But they point out that recent advances have been made in this area, citing the idea of ??miniature magnetic spheres designed to protect spacecraft. “In the future, it is possible that an inflatable structure can generate a magnetic field” of a sufficient level, say the authors.
If such a scenario were to be realized, this magnetic field would increase the temperature and the pressure at the surface, thanks to the return of the atmosphere. It would be enough that Mars wins 4 ° C so that CO2, currently frozen, melts.
This would cause global warming, which for the Red Planet would be good news. Indeed, CO2 would then contribute to even warmer the atmosphere, until the temperature exceeds zero and melts the frozen water stored in the poles.
The authors have made several simulations and claim that theoretically, this system of artificial magnetic field (still to be invented) could make Mars more habitable. The results will be submitted to a scientific review. At that time, they should also be able to say how long such a scenario is feasible.
“If this can be completed in the space of a human life, then the colonization of Mars will no longer be very far,” say the researchers, who have already imagined what the red planet might look like with a little more blue and Of green in the future.