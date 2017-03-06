The Crazy Idea NASA Has To Make Mars More Habitable

When one talks about space conquest, one must often see far, far away. If we ever manage to send man to Mars , how can we facilitate his life? Because the conditions on the spot are not very friendly. And Elon Musk’s quick way of “terraforming” the red planet and making it habitable ( releasing nuclear bombs ) is a bit extreme.

Fortunately, Nasa is also thinking about a way to make Mars a bit more blue. On Wednesday 1 March, the US space agency concluded its seminar on the state of science by the year 2050. The subjects were extremely varied (but obviously related to space ).

Among these, a rather crazy idea has been exposed by researchers of NASA, reports Science Alert : create an artificial magnetic field so that the surface of Mars is covered again with liquid water.

Finding the blue planet of yesteryear