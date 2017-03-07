True’s Beaked Whale Caught On Video For First Time

TORONTO – For the first time, a whale species living in the ocean depths and very rarely seen, the trues beaked whale, was filmed underwater, PeerJ magazine announced Tuesday.

An underwater video and photos of this cetacean still very little known have been made off the Azores and the Canaries and should “help to reveal the secrets of this species,” says the magazine that publishes a study of an international team . These documents include, for the first time, pictures of a small one.

“Seeing beaked whales at sea is such a rare event that many researchers dedicating their lives to the study of cetaceans have never been seen,” PeerJ said in a statement.

“Mesoplodon mirus”, one of the 22 species of beaked whales, remains largely invisible to humans: it spends 92% of its time “in deep waters, generally far from the coast”, is not attracted by Boats and does not do as many acrobatics over the water as the dolphins.