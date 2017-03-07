True’s Beaked Whale Caught On Video For First Time

TORONTO – For the first time, a whale species living in the ocean depths and very rarely seen, the trues beaked whale, was filmed underwater, PeerJ magazine announced Tuesday.
An underwater video and photos of this cetacean still very little known have been made off the Azores and the Canaries and should “help to reveal the secrets of this species,” says the magazine that publishes a study of an international team . These documents include, for the first time, pictures of a small one.
“Seeing beaked whales at sea is such a rare event that many researchers dedicating their lives to the study of cetaceans have never been seen,” PeerJ said in a statement.
“Mesoplodon mirus”, one of the 22 species of beaked whales, remains largely invisible to humans: it spends 92% of its time “in deep waters, generally far from the coast”, is not attracted by Boats and does not do as many acrobatics over the water as the dolphins.
The True-billed Whale can spend up to two hours at 3000 meters deep to feed before resting with shorter, shallower dives punctuated by brief intervals on the surface.
Because of this behavior and their life in small groups, these whales are difficult to spot and identify, and therefore to study.
Little is known about their number, geographical distribution and pace of reproduction, elements that are essential for their protection, recalls PeerJ.
True-billed whales live in the North Atlantic and the southern hemisphere.
The study focuses on individuals observed alive and others stranded. The whales were seen in groups of two to four.
According to the researchers, the relatively large number of these cetaceans observed in the deep waters near the Azores coast and to a lesser extent near the Canary Islands “suggests that these archipelagos could be ideal areas of research” to study them in their natural environment.
Scientists have also discovered a beaked True whale with a colorful pattern that had never been seen on the individuals known until now, stranded on a Canary beach.
Beaked whales suffer the consequences of human activities, such as naval exercises, during which the powerful sonars used disrupt them to such an extent that they run aground on beaches. They are also found on the shore with plastic in the stomach, trapped in fishing gear or injured by the propeller of boats.