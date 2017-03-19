How Cheerios Can Help Save Bees In Canada

With the tremendous success of its inaugural Beer and Honey Cheerios campaign, Canadians are encouraged to plant 100 million wildflowers from one end to the other Of the country this year to help restore the natural habitat of bees.
“Last year we distributed three times as many seeds as we originally planned, and we have offered 100 million wildflower seeds to Canadians of all ages. This year we hope that Canadians will help us plant 100 million new wildflowers across Canada to help bring the bees back, “said Emma Eriksson, Vice President of Marketing for General Mills Canada , the manufacturer Cheerios with honey and walnuts.
Despite the success of our wildflower planting efforts last year, bee populations throughout North America remain unstable and work remains to be done. Without the presence of healthy and vigorous bee colonies, one-third of the food we consume may disappear. Food crops, from fruit to walnuts to coffee, depend on the pollination work done by bees.
“The fruits and vegetables that form the basis of a good diet are at risk if we do not maintain healthy and stable bee populations,” says Marla Spivak , a recognized bee specialist and professor of entomology at the University Of Minnesota . “Planting wildflowers is a simple but extremely important way for Canadians to help preserve and develop the natural habitat that bees need to survive. ”
WILD FLOWER SEEDS FREE OF CHARGE
Once again this year, Canadians can purchase wildflower seeds free of charge at www.ramesonbeats.ca . To promote this call to action, Cheerios with honey and nuts has once again removed his beloved mascot, Buzz the Bee, from his cereal packs for a limited time.
This year, the Beekeepers campaign focuses particularly on children. “Last year, the children wanted so much to help us that they wrote letters, produced videos and some even sent us the contents of their piggy bank in hopes of helping to save the bees,” said Hannah Alper , a 14-year-old environmental activist and young ambassador for the Beat the Bees campaign. “I am very pleased to lend my voice to this year’s campaign to explain to children how important it is to make a significant difference by planting wildflowers outside their homes. We truly hope that the next generation of Canadians will be aware of the need to care for bees. That will make all the difference. ”
LIFE AFTER THE DISAPPEARANCE OF BEES
To further encourage Canadians to plant wildflowers to help bring back the bees, Honey and Walnut General Mills and Cheerios will launch experiential activation in downtown Toronto . It will provide consumers with an overview of the grocery store of the future in a world where we would have failed to act – where we would not have favored the return of our bee populations – and will present the irreplaceable role that these Insects play to provide farmers and families with the food we all need to live.
On March 11 and 12, consumers will be invited to explore the grocery store of the future and discover the striking contrast between two very different futures: one without a healthy bee population and the other highlighting everything that Will happen if we work together to bring back the bees.
Mike hoover
- Edit
For the last few years I have purposely avoided mowing my pear orchard as I have had a very nice showing of milkweed growing between the trees. Still with a nice patch of milkweed and lots of blooming wild perennials near by I can’t seem to attract any Monarchs or any other kind of butterflies for that matter. I live in the Okanagan and bee and butterfly season soon. Last year I believe there was one lonely Monarch……Always on the lookout ….
Jim
Jim
Okay, I get it that those particular flowers are a bad idea, and your suggestion the best way to help is to encourage hives around farmland is great and all – but I don’t have acres of farmland. What can average joe with his quarter acre of lawn or 4’x8′ balcony do to help, as there are more of us than farm owners?
Chris REich
- Edit
Use less pesticide. I believe we will find the excess use of pesticides and herbicides at the heart of the problem.
Mark O
Mark O
Buy organic produce and non-GMO produce only.
dds
dds
If you want to get REALLY annoyed, free seed packets sent out by Sierra Club last year had almost exactly the same mix of seeds as part of a fundraiser. I got two of them. A group I belong to (the San Diego chapter of the California Native Plant Society) complained to the national Sierra Club and got blown off by a press flack. I later found out that they’d sent out similar weed, sorry, seed packets for at least a decade.
Someone should check, but I suspect that this is something like “cheap wildflower seed mix #1″ being sold by a major seed company. I’d love to know who’s selling it, but I’m too busy to track it down.
Incidentally, the term “wildflower” in the seed trade is close to meaningless, and this mix is designed to produce at least one hardy (meaning weedy, hard to get rid of) flowering annual in any state in the US.
ddsd
ddsd
Forget-me-not is banned as a noxious weed in Massachusetts and Connecticut, The California poppy is listed as an “invasive exotic pest plant” in southeastern states. And many of the flowers in their packets are not native to anywhere in the US.
Eh?
Eh?
“…its inaugural Beer and Honey Cheerios campaign…”
In the USA, we put milk, not beer, on our Honey Cheerios.
Robb55
Robb55
I am concerned that the wild flower seed mix they are spreading across the country may be appropriate for one area but turn out to be an invasive species in another. Mistakes like that have happened before like when a virulent strain of wild sunflowers got out into farmers crops and made a mess. Now, some kind of invasive Japanese honeysuckle is wrecking havoc on farms and in parks and grasslands. Somebody decided it would be pretty in their garden and now it’s everywhere. I hope someone has carefully researched the strains of plants they are spreading all over so they don’t inadvertently cause a lot of damage.
Chris REich
- Edit
The caption under the image is funny (Beer and Cheerios?) With the tremendous success of its inaugural Beer and Honey Cheerios campaign, Canadians are encouraged to plant 100 million wildflowers from one end to the other Of the country this year to help restore the natural habitat of bees.
saggy_dimes
- Edit
Maybe General Mills should stop killing bees with their GMO crops and Roundup. That would help.
H Man
H Man
Good try General Mills. Perhaps you could improve your effectiveness by addressing the root cause of bee mortality. Protect bee habitat (e.g. farm hedge rows, abandon railroad corridors). Stop spraying neonicotinoid insecticides. Stop genetically engineered pesticides.
William White
- Edit
Naaa, Cheerios has a plan to sell Cheerios!
fatalreview
- Edit
are you f-ing kidding me?? IF you want to save the bees boycot Cheerios and ALL the products made with Monsanto GMO wheat then sprayed heavily with Glyphosate-Cheerios has the highest levels of Glyphosate-than any other food. This is the pesticide that Monsanto sprays on all its GMO wheat and is killing the bees so the very production of Cheerios is killing bees-if you eat Cheerios you ARE eating poison and now they want to promote planting wildflowers??? check these seeds probably GMO Monsanto BS that will continue to f*ck up anything it touches-here ya go little children we are slowly poisoning with your “healthy” breakfast cereal -throw these Frankenstein seeds far and wide spread our slime for us before you die of some nasty cancer that will take 15 years and cost your family every dime they can scrap up-THIS IS F*UCKING EVIL PEOPLE WISE UP
Mark O
Mark O
The root cause of bee deaths is the use of pesticides and herbicides (neonicotinoids), the spread of GMO seeds (which contain toxic plant lectins that are designed to harm insects) and the destruction of wild bee habitats. If General Mills would stop selling GMO foods, offer only organic, non-GMO products and focus on supporting sustainable agriculture practices (versus conventional farming practices), we could help to scale-up organic farming to make it the main source for food and thereby save the bee population.
S
S
Unless you change the fact this company uses the chemicals killing off not only bees but weeds and that includes wild flowers they are accomplishing nothing but trying to save face. Ban or stop using the herbicide and pesticide…