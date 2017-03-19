How Cheerios Can Help Save Bees In Canada

With the tremendous success of its inaugural Beer and Honey Cheerios campaign, Canadians are encouraged to plant 100 million wildflowers from one end to the other Of the country this year to help restore the natural habitat of bees.

“Last year we distributed three times as many seeds as we originally planned, and we have offered 100 million wildflower seeds to Canadians of all ages. This year we hope that Canadians will help us plant 100 million new wildflowers across Canada to help bring the bees back, “said Emma Eriksson, Vice President of Marketing for General Mills Canada , the manufacturer Cheerios with honey and walnuts.

Despite the success of our wildflower planting efforts last year, bee populations throughout North America remain unstable and work remains to be done. Without the presence of healthy and vigorous bee colonies, one-third of the food we consume may disappear. Food crops, from fruit to walnuts to coffee, depend on the pollination work done by bees.

“The fruits and vegetables that form the basis of a good diet are at risk if we do not maintain healthy and stable bee populations,” says Marla Spivak , a recognized bee specialist and professor of entomology at the University Of Minnesota . “Planting wildflowers is a simple but extremely important way for Canadians to help preserve and develop the natural habitat that bees need to survive. ”

WILD FLOWER SEEDS FREE OF CHARGE