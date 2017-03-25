Can Cheerios Really Help Save Honey Bees In Canada?

Greenwashing or real awareness , more and more brands are concerned about the environment. General Miss Inc., the parent company of Cheerios, has pledged 100 million seeds to halt the decline of bees in North America with the #BringBackTheBees operation. A real success: the operation was so well received by the general public that the brand ended up distributing more than one billion seeds in less than 7 days.

Pollinators are essential for the environment. More than two thirds of the land cultivated to feed the population, or 90% of nutrition worldwide, is pollinated by bees.

Generall Mills, in a press release of 9 March

The cheerios brand has partnered with Veseys Seeds, a Canadian company, to distribute the seeds via its website, which is also amputated from the brand’s mascot . Now a simple silhouette, the icon of the company is there to better illuminate the critical situation of bees.