Can Cheerios Really Help Save Honey Bees In Canada?

Greenwashing or real awareness , more and more brands are concerned about the environment. General Miss Inc., the parent company of Cheerios, has pledged 100 million seeds to halt the decline of bees in North America with the #BringBackTheBees operation. A real success: the operation was so well received by the general public that the brand ended up distributing more than one billion seeds in less than 7 days.
Pollinators are essential for the environment. More than two thirds of the land cultivated to feed the population, or 90% of nutrition worldwide, is pollinated by bees.
Generall Mills, in a press release of 9 March
The cheerios brand has partnered with Veseys Seeds, a Canadian company, to distribute the seeds via its website, which is also amputated from the brand’s mascot . Now a simple silhouette, the icon of the company is there to better illuminate the critical situation of bees.
Indeed, researchers analyze the evolution of bee populations since 2006, when many American beekeepers reported very significant reductions in the number of hives, of the order of 30% to 90% compared to the previous years. The number of settlements declined by 44.1% in one year, from April 2015 to March 2016 .
However, can seed distribution cut short the disappearance of bees? On the social networks, many rumors have been peddled and claim that the seeds distributed are invasive, enough to disrupt the ecosystem of reception . Kathryn Turner, an ecologist specializing in invasive plants, says Lifehacker that “many species can cause and have already caused enormous damage once introduced into situations outside their natural environment.” Accusations to which John Barret, Director of Sales, Marketing and Development at Veseys responded in the columns of CBC news :
“The varieties of seeds in our mix are not native but will not be considered as invasive (…) some species from our mixture have the potential to be naturalized, to establish themselves in the local biodiversity without having A negative impact on the environment “.
Other critics denounced the fact that the seeds were genetically modified, because of the supposed relationships between Veseys and Monsanto . John Barret quickly returned to these accusations: “We are fighting rumors that tell us close to (…). We do not use genetically modified organisms. ”
The Cheerios operation echoes the initiative of Häagen-Dazs, which will soon offer a documentary in virtual reality to save the bees .
Diana
- Edit
Vesey’s has ZERO connections to Monsanto and is a family-run business in PEI, Canada
Sang Riel
- Edit
I wonder how many farms that General Mills buys from, use neonicotinoids.
Sang Riel
- Edit
Tsk Tsk ..Just Buzz… a little digging yielded this
In General Mills’ 2014 Global Responsibility Report, CEO and Chairman Ken Powell writes that “General Mills announced in 2013 our commitment to sustainably source 100 percent of our 10 priority ingredients by 2020…. Through our sustainable sourcing work, we’re ensuring the long-term viability of our business while advancing sustainable agriculture and strengthening responsible practices throughout the supply chain.” Despite this commitment to sustainability, General Mills does not have a policy regarding the use of neonics. The use of neonics has dramatically increased over the past decade. Neonics are one of the most widely-used insecticides, accounting for roughly 25% of the global agrochemical market. Their prevalence in agriculture, compounded by their ability to persist in soils and become mobile in waterways, further magnifies the risks.