Tasmanian Tiger Sightings In Australia Prompts New Research UPDATE

Tasmanian tigers have allegedly been spotted northern Australia.
The only problem is the Tassie Tiger, or Thylacine, has been extinct since the early 1930s and hasn’t been seen in mainland Australia for 2000 years.
With the new sightings, scientists are now launching a search for the believed to be extinct Tasmanian tiger.
Professor Bill Laurance will be heading the survey, which will take place across remote locations in Australia’s largest wilderness area, reports AOL.
He told the Telegraph: “All observations of putative thylacines to date have been at night, and in one case four animals were observed at close range, about 20 feet away, with a spotlight.
“We have cross-checked the descriptions we received of eye shine colour, body size and shape, animal behaviour, and other attributes, and these are inconsistent with known attributes of other large-bodied species in north Queensland such as dingoes, wild dogs or feral pigs.”
Footage of the tiger released last year.
It was shared year by the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia and founder Neil Waters told The Huffington Post Australia it was a compelling video.
“It’s a bit ambiguous but it wouldn’t be thylacine video if it wasn’t,” Waters said.
“The fellow who took the footage was one of five people who saw the thylacine earlier in broad daylight. This time he just had long enough to sneak outside and film it for those three seconds.
“Science doesn’t want to touch it so it comes down to crazy people spending their own time and money looking for them — such as myself,” he said.
“We need solid DNA evidence like hair or a scat or sadly a roadkill carcass until they’ll even think about it.”
He said it was filmed in February and released as the first of several sighting videos that wouldeventually be turned into a documentary.
“The fight to prove what we all know to be true isn’t over yet folks but we will get there eventually,” Waters said on Facebook.
“This video is proof that we are seriously onto something.”
The search to show the Tassie Tiger still exists has been fraught with red herrings and hoaxes, like this 2005 Tassie teaser of a photo of a photo.
Dakin Steven
BS they are mixing genes of one species of other and deceiving public that tasmanian tiger came out of hiding after decades?
https://www.google.ca/imgres?imgurl=https://bigcatrescue.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/Liger.jpg&imgrefurl=https://bigcatrescue.org/liger-facts/&h=3456&w=4338&tbnid=M85i7SpRLcdXtM:&tbnh=159&tbnw=200&usg=__K1XTREgcbHSYlWBT2YYXkIenDqM=&vet=10ahUKEwiAypypi_PSAhVBC2MKHYglAgoQ_B0IdTAK..i&docid=DK74D0t-HZWjSM&itg=1&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiAypypi_PSAhVBC2MKHYglAgoQ_B0IdTAK&ei=sSLXWMCtN8GWjAOIy4hQ#h=3456&imgrc=M85i7SpRLcdXtM:&tbnh=159&tbnw=200&vet=10ahUKEwiAypypi_PSAhVBC2MKHYglAgoQ_B0IdTAK..i&w=4338
Christian Christian
Probably another hoax like the sasquatch.
Christopher Carvalho
Why does it just look like a kangaroo to me? Ears are long like a kangaroo; face has same shape, coloration even looks like a kangaroo..