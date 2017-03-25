Tasmanian Tiger Sightings In Australia Prompts New Research UPDATE

Tasmanian tigers have allegedly been spotted northern Australia.

The only problem is the Tassie Tiger, or Thylacine, has been extinct since the early 1930s and hasn’t been seen in mainland Australia for 2000 years.

With the new sightings, scientists are now launching a search for the believed to be extinct Tasmanian tiger.

Professor Bill Laurance will be heading the survey, which will take place across remote locations in Australia’s largest wilderness area, reports AOL.

He told the Telegraph: “All observations of putative thylacines to date have been at night, and in one case four animals were observed at close range, about 20 feet away, with a spotlight.

“We have cross-checked the descriptions we received of eye shine colour, body size and shape, animal behaviour, and other attributes, and these are inconsistent with known attributes of other large-bodied species in north Queensland such as dingoes, wild dogs or feral pigs.”

Footage of the tiger released last year.