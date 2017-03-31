Turmeric Death: Woman Dies From Turmeric Injection

According to a medical examiner, a woman died after receiving an injection of turmeric from a naturopath.

The common spice, used in curries, was partly responsible for the death of 30-year-old Jade Erick from San Diego in California, ruled a medical examiner, reports the AP.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner the cause of her death was “: anoxic encephalopathy due to prolonged resuscitated cardiopulmonary arrest due to adverse reaction to infused turmeric solution”. A spokesperson confirmed the turmeric was delivered through an IV.

In the original report on abc, Mark Stengler, a naturopath, was interviewed regarding the use of IV turmeric in naturopathic practices. He said, “There are some doctors who use Turmeric extract in IV form to try and heighten the physiological effects, so the anti-inflammatory effects of the turmeric,” Stengler explained. “It hasn’t been well studied. It’s more theoretical, so it’s more investigational.”