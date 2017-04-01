April The Giraffe LIVE Feed: She’s Very Close To Giving Birth (video)

April the giraffe is close to giving birth.
According to her caretakers As we move into April, April is very close to giving birth.
Zoo official and vets are all on hand in anticipation.
Animal Adventure Park said on its website Saturday morning, and “[the] report is that April continues to be out of normal behavior and shows signs of contractions. We are not announcing active labor at this time – as we will wait until there is NO QUESTION – to ensure our followers know to hunker down and wait!”
“April is not touching her grain, but is accepting carrots. You may see her lifting each leg, pinning ears, dazing off, raising tail – those behaviors are what we want to see and expect to increase in frequency.”
The live web cam was down for a while Saturday. The Park said snow overnight may have contributed to the signal issues.
Zoo keepers are unsure of when April and her companion Oliver mated, prompting the months-early start to the now nationally known live stream.
Veterinarians Friday began to appear confident that April will give birth at any moment.
Those with a keen eye may also see her abdominal wall tense at these moments.
These are all signs she will go into labor soon, the vets said, noting followers should not be worried.
This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for dad, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.
The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.
The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.
April the giraffe SPONSORED: Why has Toys R Us struck a deal with Animal Adventure Park?
The feed had been sponsored by Mazur, an exotic animal nutrition company but the owners of the park have now struck a new deal with the toy giant, based in New Jersey.
We’re thrilled to be supporting Animal Adventure Park’s #AprilTheGiraffe and The Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Join Us and the millions who are now officially on #GiraffeWatch!
Terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed but now, with the backing of Toys R Us, the Animal Adventure Park has pledged to donate £20,000 ($25,000) to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.
The tie in would fit with the company’s mascot or “spokesanimal” who it ‘Geoffrey the Giraffe’.
He made his first appearance for the company in 1957 as Dr G Raffe in print adverts for the Children’s Bargain Town, the company that then became Toys R Us in 1969.
Millions have watched the live-stream of the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.
The deal will give the US toy giant a huge amount of popularity, no doubt too especially with its key demographic of young parents.
The tie-in also makes sense as it gives the chance for cross promotion with the company’s ‘Geoffrey’ mascot.