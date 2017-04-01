April The Giraffe LIVE Feed: She’s Very Close To Giving Birth (video)

April the giraffe is close to giving birth.

Zoo official and vets are all on hand in anticipation.

Animal Adventure Park said on its website Saturday morning, and “[the] report is that April continues to be out of normal behavior and shows signs of contractions. We are not announcing active labor at this time – as we will wait until there is NO QUESTION – to ensure our followers know to hunker down and wait!”

“April is not touching her grain, but is accepting carrots. You may see her lifting each leg, pinning ears, dazing off, raising tail – those behaviors are what we want to see and expect to increase in frequency.”

The live web cam was down for a while Saturday. The Park said snow overnight may have contributed to the signal issues.

Zoo keepers are unsure of when April and her companion Oliver mated, prompting the months-early start to the now nationally known live stream.

Veterinarians Friday began to appear confident that April will give birth at any moment.

