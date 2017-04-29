Kentucky Derby Now Followed by Canadians

While there is no denying that the NHL is the most followed sports league in Canada, Canadians do sometimes look south for sports entertainment, most notably for the Superbowl, followed by the world famous Kentucky Derby.
What makes the Kentucky Derby so popular?
Much like the Superbowl is known for its commercials, the Derby is best known for its atmosphere. Fashion journalists from the world over discuss the latest fashion trends.
The first race was on May 17, 1875, and over the past century and a half the races have become more and more popular. The first televised race was in 1952 and this is the date that solidified this as the must watch horse racing event of the year. While this is the show-runner event of the Triple Crown, the follow-up events of Belmont Stakes and Preakness are never quite as popular.
This is a very short race which is only 1 1/4 miles long. The event this year will be held May 6th, 2017.
Canadians who wish to learn more can visit www.kentuckyderby.net or those who wish to place a wager on these races can visit www.kentuckyderbybetting.ca