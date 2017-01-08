Stranded For Justice

What would you do? Suppose you, your husband, and your one-month-old child was driving along coming from a family trip, Miles away from home. You get pulled over by an officer.

You are told that you have an unpaid parking ticket and you are also driving with a suspended license so your car is being impounded as of now. You and your family are now stranded.

While you think about that I would like to share Chelsey Masse story. Chelsey was driving with her husband Seabastein Leblanc and her so one-month-old Alexy when she was pulled over. An unpaid ticket from Gatineau was the cause of her troubles. Chelsey license was suspended as of September 23rd and it was now September 26th.

Chelsey was driving on highway 85 through Temiscouata- Sur- LacQue, Near the Brunswick border a Surete Du Quebec officer was the bearer of bad news. Chelsey and her family was six and half hours into their drive to visit family in Grand Falls N.B. After reading this story and watching the video, I spent plenty time looking up the Law for impounding cars in the state of Canada one thing was certain there was no law set in stone for the drivers of Canada.

Not looking for sympathy but finding herself in a position to reason with the officer Chelsey burst into tears expressing her full regret of not paying the parking ticket, explaining that it is not that she was not going to pay the ticket, but life happens. Chelsey’s pregnancy was rough with the passing of her grandfather, she simply forgot with all that life was throwing at her.

Chelsey was not even begging for the officer to not impound her car but more so pleading to not leave her family stranded. No remorse or Sympathy was shown from the officer, but should it? After all, this officer is doing his job. While the officer didn’t drive her and her family to a police station he did allow her to drive 100 meters to exit the four- lane highway.

However not before telling Chelsey to “Stop crying” or “You will figure it out” Chelsey was fined $481.00 and her car was being held for 30 days. Chelsey and her family waited at a Macdonald’s where a family member came to get them. Chelsey’s whole argument is her family did not deserve the treatment they were given, while yes she had an unpaid ticket being left stranded was un-called for so was the officer’s cruel choice of words.

If not for me or my husband think about the baby, Right?

The officer does not go undefended. SQ Spokesperson Lt. Jason Allard Stated “It is police policy

that when the vehicle is impounded the occupants are left in a secure and safe environment. We will not leave people on the side of the highway for two reasons; First of all for their safety also being on foot on the side of the highway is an infraction to the Highway Code.

Allard also stated that people who leave the house with a suspended license to drive place everyone in the vehicle at risk if they leave with a vehicle and their license are suspended them should expect to have their car taken. At least she was allowed to drive her family to a gas station and wait at a MacDonald’s that is better than being on a highway.

I ended this off asking this Do you agree with the officer or Chelsey? I stand in the middle; I was not expecting the officer to bring her family to their destination. This is the price you pay when you do not pay a ticket, yet I understand life happens sometimes so many happened and we truly do forget the small things in comparison.

Chelsey since then has paid her fine and does have her car back.