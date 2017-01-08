Wine Now Available In Ontario Grocery Stores

Wine is currently accessible on the racks of selective markets crosswise over Ontario.

In the end, the Liberal government says cider, as well as beer, will now be accessible in up to 450 supermarkets, and 300 of those will likewise be offering wine.

Be that as it may, for the time being, 67 stores are permitted to offer wine, while another 57 areas are offering cider and beer.

Both local and imported wine is accessible, and the merchant’s given wine licenses speak to a blend of autonomous stores and huge chains.

These licensed stores should oblige standard sales hours and specified sales areas, comply with constraints on bundle size and alcohol content, and take after staffing and social duty preparing necessities.

This how Charles Sousa describes in his own words “has one of the strongest alcohol control systems in Canada. Grocery stores are required to reserve shelf space for wine produced for small wineries, creating a win-win-win situation, for the province’s wine lovers, for Ontario’s wine producers and for farmers who support them.”