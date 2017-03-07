British Backpacker Held Captive For Months In Australia

A British backpacker who was allegedly raped and beaten during a two-month hostage ordeal in Australia has been rescued after a routine traffic stop by police.

Inspector Paul Hart said that police had been called after a driver had been unable to pay for petrol on Sunday.

The 22-year-old woman was at the wheel of the car and police noticed she was injured and in distress.

“During the course of their travels throughout the state then a number of very serious offences have occurred.”

He said the alleged offender appeared to be “hiding from police”.

“When located we will allege that the male person was secreted in the back section of the vehicle which made it quite difficult to find him,” Detective Inspector Hart said.

The woman was treated for non life-threatening injuries including facial fractures, bruising and cuts to her body.

A spokesperson for the British High Commission said: “We are supporting a British woman following an incident in Queensland and remain in contact with the local authorities”.

The man has been remanded in custody to reappear in court at a later date.

