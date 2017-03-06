Marine Nude Photo Scandal Rocks US Military

WASHINGTON – The US military has opened an investigation into soldiers who shared salacious photos of their colleagues on Facebook without their knowledge, a military source said Monday.

The soldiers concerned are the Marines, the expeditionary force of the American army known for its discipline and its manly values.

Of all the branches of the US Army, the Marines Corps is the one that showed the most reluctance in the Obama administration’s decision to open all military posts, including the most exposed combat posts, to women.

The investigation was entrusted to NCIS, the US Naval Criminal Investigation Service.

Posting “explicit photographs without the permission of the people on it is potentially a crime,” remarked Ed Buice, a spokesman for NCIS.

