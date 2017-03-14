Powerball Winner Wants To Keep Identity Private

There was a single winner of the $435 million Powerball drawing in the U.S.
According to reports, Jennifer Dzwonar who is representing the winner, came forward and said the winner is a Purdue graduate and works at a manufacturing facility in Lafayette.
After taxes, the winner received a check for $189 million dollars.
“We can tell you that he is a Purdue grad who works at a Lafayette manufacturing plant,” said Dzwonar. “This is a dream come true for the winner, and he wishes to thank the Hoosier Lottery and Powerball. He is also grateful to his wonderful family and the Greater Lafayette community.”
Dzwonar said those who know his identity are very few, but said he is a middle-aged man who has lived in the area for roughly 10 years and considers Lafayette home.
“The winner is very family oriented and close to his siblings and parents,” she said. “He plans to give some money to family to help family members pay for their education and maybe earn an advance degree himself. He anticipates making donations to charity, but he has made no decisions at this time.”
He’s excited to travel to see family and is thinking about buying a new car and a new home.
The store that sold the winning ticket received a check for $100,000.