Keegan Macintosh-British Columbia Guy Signs First Canadian Cryonic Contract

· Nov 25th, 2016
  A B.C. man who is challenging the province’s laws on the preservation of the body after death has signed a groundbreaking cryonic contract. Keegan Macintosh is believed ...
Provincial Gambling Regulations

· Nov 24th, 2016
GAMBLING IN CANADA Canada  hardly can be called a leader in the gambling industry and this is because gambling here is regulated by each province instead of by Federal government. ...
Regulation of Sports Betting in Canada VS the USA

· Nov 24th, 2016
While the Canadian government is doing little, if anything at all is doing in relation to online sports betting, our neighbor to the south is making efforts to rein in what has grown ...
Gambling Tourism in Canada

· Nov 23rd, 2016
Canada has always attracted tourists with its friendly culture, the Maritimes coast and the stunningly beautiful nature in the West Coast. What may surprise some locals is that some ...
RCMP To Face External Police Investigation For Treating Elderly Couple Violently In B.C. Hotel

· Oct 30th, 2016
    RCMP has been called to investigate the harsh violence through external police, the video of which has got viral on social media.   An announcement from the RCMP ...
Wine Now Available In Ontario Grocery Stores

· Oct 28th, 2016
  Wine is currently accessible on the racks of selective markets crosswise over Ontario. In the end, the Liberal government says cider, as well as beer, will now be accessible ...
Jim Prentice: EX-Alberta Premier Killed In Plane Crash

· Oct 15th, 2016
  Today, the Prentice family is in grieving and Canada’s politicians lamenting. The plane conveying Prentice – the previous Alberta chief and long-lasting government ...
TAKE THAT MAGICAL TRIP THE YOGI WAY

· Oct 10th, 2016
    Yoga is a commitment that you make to your body, your mind, and your spirit. This commitment is something that you should hold near and dear. Going on holiday is not ...
Stranded For Justice

· Oct 9th, 2016
  What would you do? Suppose you, your husband, and your one-month-old child was driving along coming from a family trip, Miles away from home. You get pulled over by an officer. You ...
