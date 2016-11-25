Keegan Macintosh-British Columbia Guy Signs First Canadian Cryonic Contract

-
Keegan Macintosh-British Columbia Guy Signs First Canadian Cryonic ContractA B.C. man who is challenging the province’s laws on the preservation of the body after ...
Researchers Discover 3.7 Billion Years Old Earth’s Oldest Fossils In Isua GreenlandIt all came possible due to the climate change. A group of Australian scientists has revealed ...
Nasa Offers $65 Million To Develop Habitats For Deep Space!Yes, NASA is serious about heading to Mars. The visit is not going to be a matter of stepping on the ...
Sharing Your Business Story On Instagram- Does It Really Work?Instagram is a valuable business tool for entrepreneurs. The free application is a phenomenal ...
Quick Fix To Your Daily Phone StrugglesHere we present you some questions and answers that most of the mobile phone users fret about. Be it ...
Is Life On Mars Possible?It would be an enthralling feeling to live on Mars, isn’t it? With different explorations by ...
New Research Shows That Senior Citizens Rarely Consult Dr. Google For Medical AdviceSenior citizens are in utmost need of medical attention on this globe. In the era of science and technology, ...
5-year-old girl thrills the Canadian space agencyJuliet Munn-Lenz from Grande Prairie has dropped the jaw of the Canadian Space Agency. ...
3 Horrifying Ways Hackers Can Use Your SmartphoneYes, phones are getting smarter with each new device that’s released. With phones, hackers ...
Is It Possible for the Canadians to live without the grid? Saving Your BillsThis question might sound too lame as it is almost impossible to live without electricity. Most of you ...
Want to delete the awkward searches you make on Google?Google has an eye on you. No matter what you search whether it is a DIY project or questions related ...
Viewing Your Smart Phone At Night May Be Hazardous To Your Eye SightViewing Your Smart Phone At Night May Be Hazardous To Your Eye Sight TORONTO – Doctors in England ...
A B.C. man who is challenging the province’s laws on the preservation of the body after death has signed a groundbreaking cryonic contract. Keegan Macintosh is believed ...
Provincial Gambling Regulations
GAMBLING IN CANADA Canada hardly can be called a leader in the gambling industry and this is because gambling here is regulated by each province instead of by Federal government. ...
Regulation of Sports Betting in Canada VS the USA
While the Canadian government is doing little, if anything at all is doing in relation to online sports betting, our neighbor to the south is making efforts to rein in what has grown ...
Gambling Tourism in Canada
Canada has always attracted tourists with its friendly culture, the Maritimes coast and the stunningly beautiful nature in the West Coast. What may surprise some locals is that some ...
RCMP To Face External Police Investigation For Treating Elderly Couple Violently In B.C. Hotel
RCMP has been called to investigate the harsh violence through external police, the video of which has got viral on social media. An announcement from the RCMP ...
Wine Now Available In Ontario Grocery Stores
Wine is currently accessible on the racks of selective markets crosswise over Ontario. In the end, the Liberal government says cider, as well as beer, will now be accessible ...
Jim Prentice: EX-Alberta Premier Killed In Plane Crash
Today, the Prentice family is in grieving and Canada’s politicians lamenting. The plane conveying Prentice – the previous Alberta chief and long-lasting government ...
TAKE THAT MAGICAL TRIP THE YOGI WAY
Yoga is a commitment that you make to your body, your mind, and your spirit. This commitment is something that you should hold near and dear. Going on holiday is not ...
Stranded For Justice
What would you do? Suppose you, your husband, and your one-month-old child was driving along coming from a family trip, Miles away from home. You get pulled over by an officer. You ...
